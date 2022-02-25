WATCH LIVE: NATO secretary general holds briefing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to hold a press briefing in Brussels to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET. Watch Stoltenberg’s remarks in the player above.

The NATO briefing comes as the U.N. Security Council is also expected to vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms.” It also would demand an immediate halt to Russia’s invasion and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

A senior U.S. official says the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia, but believes it is very important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia’s international isolation.

The official says the council vote will be followed by a resolution voted on quickly in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The final draft resolution, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, would reaffirm the council’s commitment “to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

The council is scheduled to vote at 3 p.m. EST Friday.