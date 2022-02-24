Russian airstrikes bombard Ukraine as ground forces advance

Judy Woodruff:

Russia, under Vladimir Putin, has launched what U.S. officials describe as the most significant military action in Europe in 77 years.

From the north, the east, and the south, Russia has attacked Ukraine with airstrikes, missiles, and troops. Ukraine says that at least 57 have been killed and 170 wounded. Elements of the Russian army, one of the largest in the world, are heading toward Kyiv, the capital.

And the U.S. fears the goal is to take over the country and evict the government.

Nick Schifrin begins our coverage.