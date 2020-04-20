WATCH LIVE: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a news conference April 20 to give an update on the city’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, De Blasio called on Trump to provide more aid to the city, which is among the worst affected in the country with more than 120,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,000 deaths resulting from the virus.

The city recently saw a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.