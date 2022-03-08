WATCH LIVE: NYC Mayor Eric Adams testifies in House Judiciary hearing on public safety

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and others testify on Tuesday in a House Judiciary committee hearing on public safety.
This event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and others testify on Tuesday in a House Judiciary committee hearing on public safety.
This event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.