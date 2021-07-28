WATCH LIVE: Officials, lawmakers testify on efforts to undermine election integrity

Local election officials and lawmakers will testify before the House Administration Committee on Wednesday on efforts to subvert the integrity of U.S. elections.

Watch the hearing live at noon ET in the video player above.

Federal officials said the 2020 presidential election was “the most secure in American history,” but there were nevertheless myriad efforts to challenge results in several states where Joe Biden was declared the winner.

There is now movement on both the left and right to enact legislation related to voting access, including a sweeping bill passed by the House of Representatives in June that would expand federal voting rights. That bill is unlikely to pass the Senate with the filibuster in place.

Ken Cuccinelli, formerly Attorney General of Virginia and a Trump administration official, is expected to testify against federal measures to protect voting rights, arguing that Americans will only have confidence in the system “if the federal government doesn’t force them to eliminate basic rules of fair and accurate elections.”

Other witnesses are expected to defend the integrity of the 2020 election, including local officials from Maricopa County and Detroit, and a senior counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice is expected to testify about the threats that election officials endured last year. Reps. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, John Sarbanes, D-Md., and Nikema Williams, D-Ga., will also testify before the House committee.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.