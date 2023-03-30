WATCH LIVE: Ohio Congressional delegation unveils legislation following Norfolk Southern derailment

A bipartisan group of senators and representatives from Ohio will hold a news briefing on Thursday to introduce new legislation to improve rail safety.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The nation has been increasingly focused on railroad safety after last month’s fiery Norfolk Southern derailment that prompted evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border.

Residents in that town of about 5,000 remain concerned about lingering health impacts after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals to prevent a tank car explosion. State and federal officials maintain that no harmful levels of toxic chemicals have been found in the air or water there, but residents remain uneasy.

The major freight railroads have said they plan to add about 1,000 more trackside detectors nationwide to help spot equipment problems, but federal regulators and members of Congress have proposed additional reforms they want the railroads to make to prevent future derailments.