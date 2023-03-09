Norfolk Southern CEO faces Senate scrutiny for toxic Ohio train derailment

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Norfolk Southern’s CEO faced intense questioning from senators in the wake of last month’s toxic train derailment in Ohio amid scrutiny of the company’s safety practices. It’s prompted broader questions on railroad safety regulations and preventing future environmental disasters. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the investigation.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Tommy Walters is an associate producer at the PBS NewsHour.
