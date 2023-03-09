Norfolk Southern CEO faces Senate scrutiny for toxic Ohio train derailment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Tommy Walters
By —

Tommy Walters

Audio

Norfolk Southern’s CEO faced intense questioning from senators in the wake of last month’s toxic train derailment in Ohio amid scrutiny of the company’s safety practices. It’s prompted broader questions on railroad safety regulations and preventing future environmental disasters. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the investigation.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris
Tommy Walters
By —

Tommy Walters

Tommy Walters is an associate producer at the PBS NewsHour.

@tommykwalters

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch