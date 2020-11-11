Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

WATCH LIVE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives COVID-19 update

Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to give a COVID-19 update for the state on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch DeWine’s remarks in the player above.

The U.S. has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of November.

The death toll is also soaring and hospitals in several states are at the breaking point. Ohio reported 23 new deaths Tuesday.

The tally of cases in just 10 days shows the reach of the virus amid a strong fall surge.

Several states posted new highs Tuesday, including 12,000 new cases in Illinois and more than 7,000 in Wisconsin, where the governor planned to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state urging unity and cooperation to fight the virus.

