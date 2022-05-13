WATCH LIVE: Pelosi and House Democrats speak on abortion and the Supreme Court

House Democrats are slated Friday to address abortion rights and the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that could dramatically change pregnancy-related health services this year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will be joined by Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., and other Democratic leaders days after the Senate rejected a bill that would enshrine access to abortion services.

