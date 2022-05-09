Lawyer in a landmark abortion rights case discusses a potential Roe reversal

John Yang:

Judy, after the prospect of the court overturning Roe v. Wade led to weekend protest outside the homes of some conservative justices, including Brett Kavanaugh, the White House today cautioned against threats, violence, or vandalism.

The case currently before the U.S. Supreme Court is the first major challenge to Roe since a 1992 case called Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.

And while the court upheld some restrictions on abortion in that case, it also reaffirmed a woman's right to choose to have an abortion before a fetus is viable and to do so without undue government interference.

Kathryn Kolbert argued that case for Planned Parenthood. She is the co-author of the book "Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom."

Kathryn Kolbert, thanks so much for joining us.

First of all, I have to ask, what was your reaction to the draft opinion that was leaked last week?

Kathryn Kolbert, Argued Planned Parenthood v. Casey Before Supreme Court: I wasn't surprised.

I have been saying for some time that this current court, an ultra-conservative court, was poised to overrule Roe. But I was surprised by its vehemence. I think the way the decision was crafted not only showed the closeness of these particular justices to the anti-abortion movement. They used language from the anti-abortion movement. They used arguments put forward by those who oppose abortion.

But, more importantly they opened the door to eradicating a host of rights that are based upon the 14th Amendment. And I was surprised by that. I thought it would be much narrower.