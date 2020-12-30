WATCH LIVE: Pelosi holds weekly briefing amid COVID-19 relief checks push

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold her weekly press briefing Wednesday as Democratic lawmakers push for $2,000 relief checks to help Americans struggling during the pandemic.

Watch in the video player above.

Pelosi’s comments come after the Democratic-led House approved a measure on Monday to provide the larger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks demanded by President Donald Trump.

That bill stalled out Tuesday in the Republican-led Senate. With Republican senators deeply split over new spending, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the swift vote and signaled an alternative approach that links Trump’s demand for aid with restrictions the president wants on tech companies and for a new commission to review the election results.

McConnell says the Senate will “begin a process” to address the issues. But the next steps are highly uncertain, and it’s quite possible no bill passes.