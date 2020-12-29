Bernie Sanders on the battle to increase stimulus payments

Amna Nawaz:

As we reported, efforts to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 were blocked in the U.S. Senate today.

One of the senators making the case for more money is Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

And he joins me now from Capitol Hill.

Senator Sanders, welcome back to the "NewsHour," and thanks for making the time.

Let's start with a little recap of what happened today.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked your request to vote on that House bill for direct payments to go up to $2,000. He then put forward a new bill that combines those $2,000 payments with election security requests from the president and also removing some legal protections for some tech companies.

What does all of this mean for all of the people out there waiting to see if they're getting that $2,000 check or not?