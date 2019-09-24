What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Pelosi plans announcement amid impeachment calls

Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus.

House Speak Nancy Pelosi is expected at 5 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family. The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.

