WATCH LIVE: Pelosi speaks on coronavirus funding for mail-in voting, election security

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference May 21 on the 100th anniversary of the House of Representatives’ passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Pelosi will also discuss the vote-by-mail and election security provisions included in “The Heroes Act,” which passed the House last week, alongside Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., and D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton.

In a statement released Thursday Pelosi said that while the passage of the 19th Amendment marked a “historic achievement,” there are still voters’ whose rights are threatened today: “across the country, the right to vote is under attack from a brazen voter suppression campaign that is silencing the voices of American voters, particularly communities of color.”

Pelosi added in the statement that “Democrats are advancing bold legislation to protect the ballot and fulfill our founding promise of justice for all.”