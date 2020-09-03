What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Pence accepts endorsement from police association in Raleigh

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence will accept an endorsement on Sept. 3 from the Southern States Police Benevolent Association in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Watch Pence’s remarks at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Pence’s speech comes at a time of ongoing unrest over racial injustice spurred by police shootings of Black Americans, most recently Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Asked about Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back seven times by a police officer, Pence said in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier in Tuesday that it was a “tragic situation.” He later said, “we are not going to reflexively condemn law enforcement” for their role in these incidents.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 26 How to keep conspiracy theories from ruining your time with family

  2. Read Sep 03 Trump faces pushback for urging people to vote twice as test

  3. Watch Sep 02 What CDC’s eviction moratorium means for renters — and landlords

  4. Read Sep 02 Scientists spot two black holes merged into never before seen size

  5. Watch Sep 02 How Iowa became a coronavirus hot spot

In RNC speech, Pence says U.S. ‘won’t be safe’ with Biden

Politics Aug 27

The Latest