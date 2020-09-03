WATCH LIVE: Pence accepts endorsement from police association in Raleigh

Vice President Mike Pence will accept an endorsement on Sept. 3 from the Southern States Police Benevolent Association in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Watch Pence’s remarks at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Pence’s speech comes at a time of ongoing unrest over racial injustice spurred by police shootings of Black Americans, most recently Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Asked about Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back seven times by a police officer, Pence said in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier in Tuesday that it was a “tragic situation.” He later said, “we are not going to reflexively condemn law enforcement” for their role in these incidents.

