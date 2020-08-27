On Night 3 of the Republican National Convention, speakers reiterated their argument that the soul of America is at stake during this election. Vice President Pence delivered his keynote address before a mostly unmasked crowd at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, hailing the federal response to the pandemic. The programming also emphasized themes of patriotism and national security. Amna Nawaz reports.
In RNC speech, Pence says U.S. ‘won’t be safe’ with Biden
