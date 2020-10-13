What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Pence holds rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a Make America Great Again rally Oct. 13 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The rally is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The number of COVID-19 infections is once again surging in several states just weeks before the election. That includes the battleground of Wisconsin, where Gov. Tony Evers recently imposed a statewide mask mandate.

WATCH: How coronavirus is shaping voter mindsets in the battleground of Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by an average of 5 percentage points in Wisconsin, according to the latest polls.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 13 WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings – Day 2

  2. Read Oct 11 WATCH: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings – Day 1

  3. Watch Oct 12 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s return to rallies, Senate races in play

  4. Watch Oct 12 Rick Gates on the Mueller probe and why current ‘polls are wrong’

  5. Read Oct 13 Social security checks to increase modestly in 2021 despite COVID-19 economic fallout

As Barrett hearings begin, Biden and Pence emphasize their significance

Politics Oct 12

The Latest