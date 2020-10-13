WATCH LIVE: Pence holds rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a Make America Great Again rally Oct. 13 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The rally is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The number of COVID-19 infections is once again surging in several states just weeks before the election. That includes the battleground of Wisconsin, where Gov. Tony Evers recently imposed a statewide mask mandate.

WATCH: How coronavirus is shaping voter mindsets in the battleground of Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by an average of 5 percentage points in Wisconsin, according to the latest polls.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.