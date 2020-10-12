As Barrett hearings begin, Biden and Pence emphasize their significance

Yamiche Alcindor:

Meanwhile, President Trump touted the stock market and job numbers. He also attacked his opponent on Twitter, writing: "Sleepy Joe wants to quadruple your taxes. Depression."

Over the weekend, President Trump returned to public events. He held an official White House event on the South Lawn that felt more like a campaign rally. On Saturday, hundreds packed the lawn wearing red hats, with little social distancing. The president, who is still recovering from COVID-19, spoke from the balcony about law and order.

In a letter, White House Dr. Sean Conley said President Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others. Today, the president officially returns to the campaign trail for a rally in Florida, just one week after leaving the hospital, kicking off the final three-week sprint to Election Day.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Yamiche Alcindor.