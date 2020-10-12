WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks about the economy amid COVID-19 during campaign event in Ohio

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, with just more than three weeks until Election Day.

Pence’s remarks are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

A recent statewide poll of likely Ohio voters conducted by Baldwin Wallace University, Ohio Northern University and Oakland University showed Trump had slightly more support than Biden, 47 percent to 45.4 percent.

Pence’s trip comes after the president’s announcement Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Pence has since received multiple negative test results.

Aides to the president insist that it is safe for Trump to return to his regular activities, including campaigning. The president’s White House physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said that Trump was showing no evidence of his illness progressing or adverse reactions to the aggressive course of therapy he has received.

Trump made his first in-person campaign appearance since his diagnosis Saturday at a rally held at the White House. He will also travel Monday to Florida for a campaign rally.