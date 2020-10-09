WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks to supporters in Las Vegas

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is stopping in Las Vegas in another day of his campaigning in the Southwest.
He is expected to speak at 5:15 P.M. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks live in the player above.
The Democratic presidential ticket chose Arizona to kick off a bus tour Thursday, underscoring the significance of a state whose 11 Electoral College votes could tip the scales if Trump can rebound from his fall slump. Vice President Mike Pence was campaigning in the state as well Thursday.
