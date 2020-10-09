What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks to supporters in Las Vegas

Politics

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is stopping in Las Vegas in another day of his campaigning in the Southwest.

He is expected to speak at 5:15 P.M. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks live in the player above.

The Democratic presidential ticket chose Arizona to kick off a bus tour Thursday, underscoring the significance of a state whose 11 Electoral College votes could tip the scales if Trump can rebound from his fall slump. Vice President Mike Pence was campaigning in the state as well Thursday.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 09 Trump administration targets diversity hiring by contractors

  2. Read Oct 09 WATCH LIVE: Pelosi leads the Commission on Presidential Capacity after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

  3. Read Oct 09 AG says Michigan governor, family were moved as plotters tracked

  4. Watch Oct 08 Why Fauci says pandemic ‘didn’t have to be this bad’

  5. Read Jun 11 ‘Net neutrality’ is ending. Here’s how your internet use could change

After VP debate, Trump and Biden disagree over future face-offs

Politics Oct 08

The Latest