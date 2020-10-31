Key swing state Wisconsin, hit hard by COVID-19, tells a tale of two campaigns

The pandemic has loomed large during this unusual election season. As Wisconsin, a kew swing state whose voters hold much sway in deciding who the next president is, battled the COVID-19 crisis, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held in-person rallies while the Democrats took their convention, originally slated to take place in Milwaukee, online. Zachary Schutlz from PBS Wisconsin reports on how the two parties campaigned in the state.
