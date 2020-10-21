What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, less than two weeks away from Election Day.

Watch in the video player above.

Pence and President Donald Trump have continued to hold in-person rallies in the final stretch of the election campaign, despite rising cases of COVID-19.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll from mid-October found former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden has the support of 51 percent of likely New Hampshire voters and Trump has 41 percent. Three percent of respondents were undecided.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

