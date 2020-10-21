WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, less than two weeks away from Election Day.

Pence and President Donald Trump have continued to hold in-person rallies in the final stretch of the election campaign, despite rising cases of COVID-19.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll from mid-October found former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden has the support of 51 percent of likely New Hampshire voters and Trump has 41 percent. Three percent of respondents were undecided.