WATCH LIVE: Sen. Kamala Harris makes campaign stop in Asheville, N.C.

Democratic vice presidential nominee and California Sen. Kamala Harris will campaign in Asheville, North Carolina, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.

North Carolina is one of the key battleground states that former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are targeting in the final stretch of the election.

Recent polling indicates Biden and Trump are nearly tied in the state. A new ABC/Washington Post poll found Biden has the support of 49 percent of likely North Carolina voters and Trump has 48 percent.