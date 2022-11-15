WATCH LIVE: Pentagon holds news briefing amid Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Pentagon officials are set to hold a news briefing amid extensive Russian air strikes across Ukraine, which have caused widespread power outages in the country. A senior U.S. intelligence official also said that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people, according to the Associated Press.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
