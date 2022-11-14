News Wrap: CIA director meets with Russian counterpart

Judy Woodruff:

Meanwhile, U.S. CIA Director William Burns met with his Russian intelligence counterpart in Ankara, Turkey, today to convey the consequences if Moscow were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. It was the highest-ranking in person meeting between the U.S. and Russian officials since before the invasion.

Separately, in Turkey, police have arrested a Syrian woman suspected of carrying out Sunday's bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded dozens more. Turkish officials said the woman had links to Kurdish militant groups, which the Kurds deny. Funerals for the victims began today. Mourners prayed and laid flowers for the dead at the site of the blast.

The family of a prominent political prisoner in Egypt says he is now drinking water again after he escalated his hunger strike this month. The announcement came in a letter from Alaa Abdel-Fattah. It was the first they'd heard from him in more than a week. Abdel-Fattah began refusing water to call attention to his case and to others at the start of the U.N.'s COP 27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Back in this country, the U.S. Supreme Court will allow the congressional panel investigating the January 6 insurrection to get phone records from the head of Arizona's Republican Party. Kelli Ward had made an emergency request to halt the turnover while a lawsuit proceeds. Ward posed as a fake presidential elector — for Donald Trump in order to try to overturn Arizona's 2020 election results.

President Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt has hit yet another legal roadblock. A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis agreed today to halt the program while a lawsuit over whether to end it plays out. The new ruling comes days after a federal judge in Texas blocked the student debt plan, calling it unlawful.

Google has agreed to a $392 million settlement with states for its role in tracking users' locations. In 2018, an Associated Press investigation found that the tech giant still tracked and stored data, even if a user opted out of the service. This marks the largest multistate privacy settlement ever in the U.S.

And stocks slipped on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 211 points to close at 33537. The Nasdaq fell 127 points and the S&P 500 shed 36.

Still to come on the "NewsHour": Tamara Keith and Amy Walter weigh in on what happened in the midterm elections; the United Kingdom and France agree to crack down on migrant crossings in the English Channel; a digital database documents the vital, but often unrecognized infrastructure created by the New Deal; plus much more.