WATCH LIVE: Pentagon holds news briefing as Niger coup leaders defy calls to step down

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder will hold a news briefing on Thursday as Niger’s military leaders seek to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

As numbers began to swell at a demonstration organized by the junta and civil society groups on Niger’s independence day, protesters in Niamey pumped their fists in the air and chanted out support for neighboring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years. Some waved Russian flags, and one man brandished a Russian and Nigerien flag sewn together.

Last week’s coup toppled President Mohamed Bazoum — whose ascendency marked Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France in 1960. It has been accompanied by strident anti-French sentiment and raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence.

The coup has been strongly condemned by Western countries and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has threatened to use force to remove the junta if they don’t hand back power to Bazoum. As tensions have grown in the capital and the region, many European countries have moved to evacuate their citizens.

At Thursday’s protest, many expressed support for the coup leaders and denounced interference from others.

“For more than 13 years, the Nigerien people have suffered injustices,” said protester Moctar Abdou Issa. The junta “will get us out of this, God willing … they will free the Nigerien people.”

“We’re sick of the French,” he added.

It remains unclear whether the majority of the population supports the coup — and in many parts of the capital, people went about their lives on Thursday as normal.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, the new military ruler, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, lashed out at those who have condemned the coup and called on the population to be ready to defend the nation.

Tchiani said Niger will face difficult times ahead and that the “hostile and radical” attitudes of those who oppose his rule provide no added value. He called harsh sanctions imposed last week by ECOWAS illegal, unfair, inhuman and unprecedented.

The bloc has set a deadline of Aug. 6 for the junta to reinstate Bazoum, who remains under house arrest. Since Wednesday, ECOWAS’ defense chiefs have been discussing a possible plan for military intervention in the country, according to a statement by Fidele Sarassoro, executive secretary of the national security council in Ivory Coast, which is a member of the bloc.