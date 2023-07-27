Coup in Niger puts U.S. efforts to thwart terrorism in Africa’s Sahel region at risk

Stephanie Sy:

The soldiers announcing the coup said they had dissolved the Constitution, suspended all institutions and closed the nation's borders.

On social media earlier today, President Bazoum vowed that the nation's hard-won gains would be safeguarded. The army is supporting the coup plotters in its ranks, it says, to avoid a deadly confrontation that could lead to bloodshed and jeopardize the security of the population.

Niger has a long history of military coups, but in recent years the country has grown more stable. The coup is the seventh in West and Central Africa since 2020.

For more on the latest developments in Niger, we are joined by Kamissa Camara. She previously served as the Malian minister of foreign affairs and is now senior adviser for Africa in the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Thank you so much for joining the "NewsHour." I want to jump right in.

What are your sources saying? And how are they describing what is going on in Niger right now?

Kamissa Camara, U.S. Institute of Peace: Well, there has been a definite development from yesterday, where we still thought that President Mohamed Bazoum could be kept in power. There were still parts of the military who were still loyal to him, and the ones who wanted to conduct the coup were isolated.

In the early hours of the day today, the head of the army joined the putschists and an announcement, a public announcement was made confirming that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power, that borders were closed, and that the Constitution was suspended.

So I think it is a successful coup, unfortunately, and this is the fix that Niger has known since the 1960s.