By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a briefing

Politics

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a briefing on Thursday amid continued tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

This event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

