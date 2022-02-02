By —

WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a briefing amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing on Wednesday amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

