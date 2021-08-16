WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing

WASHINGTON — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is expected to speak on Monday.

The U.S. military is sending another battalion of about 1,000 troops to help safeguard the Kabul airport as American forces killed two armed individuals there during a chaotic evacuation.

That’s according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who briefed reporters on Monday.

The development is a sign of the ongoing turmoil and violence as thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport following a swifter-than-expected Taliban takeover of the country.

The speed at which the Taliban seized power, two weeks before the U.S. is set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war, has stunned the Biden administration and many in Afghanistan and the international community.