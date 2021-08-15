What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

‘I don’t think anyone saw this happening so quickly’: Taliban takes Afghan capital of Kabul

President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul nears completion, sparking global concerns of the future of the country. Special Correspondent Ryan Chilcote joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss what the government’s collapse, and withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops means for Afghanistan.

