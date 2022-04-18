WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday as Russia appears to prepare for a new assault on Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Kirby’s remarks in the player above.

Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine on Monday in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country’s defenses ahead of an all-out assault on the east.

At least seven people were reported killed in Lviv, where plumes of black smoke rose over a city that has seen only sporadic attacks during almost two months of war and has become a haven for civilians fleeing the fighting elsewhere. To the Kremlin’s increasing anger, Lviv has also become a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons and foreign fighters joining the Ukrainian cause.

The attacks came as Russia continued building up troops and artillery in the east and south for the expected start of a new ground offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.