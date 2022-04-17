In the battered port city of Mariupol, Ukrainians resist Russian demands to surrender

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

In Ukraine, Russian long-range attacks continue to rain down near Kyiv, even as Russian troops consolidate in the south and east. And the port city of Mariupol is on the brink of a full Russian takeover, but the remaining Ukrainian forces aren't going willingly. Ali Rogin reports.

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

