In the battered port city of Mariupol, Ukrainians resist Russian demands to surrender

In Ukraine, Russian long-range attacks continue to rain down near Kyiv, even as Russian troops consolidate in the south and east. And the port city of Mariupol is on the brink of a full Russian takeover, but the remaining Ukrainian forces aren't going willingly. Ali Rogin reports.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
