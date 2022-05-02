WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby is expected to hold a press briefing as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues.

Last week, Kirby got very emotional talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutality” and “depravity” in his country’s invasion of Ukraine and nearly broke down at the podium stating, “It’s hard to look at what he’s doing in Ukraine.”

“It’s brutality of the coldest and the most depraved sort,” Kirby told reporters during the previous Pentagon press briefing on Friday.

“I don’t think we fully appreciated the degree to which he would visit that kind of violence and cruelty and as I said depravity, on innocent people, on non-combatants, on civilians, with such utter disregard for the lives he was taking,” he added.

Kirby told reporters after being asked if the Russian president is a rational actor in prosecuting the war in Ukraine, “It’s hard to look at what he’s doing in Ukraine, then pausing for seconds and showing strained emotion said: “It’s difficult to look at some of the images. And imagine that any well thinking, serious mature leader would do that. So, I can’t talk to a psychology, but I think we can all speak to his depravity.”

Kirby, a retired Navy admiral with a long career in the military apologized for showing his emotions added “I don’t want to make this about me.” Saying that members of the press too, “you all have people there who are seeing this and bringing these images back. It is difficult to look at it.”

