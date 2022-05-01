Pelosi pledges U.S. support in Ukraine visit as evacuations begin in war-torn Mariupol

Nick Schifrin
Ali Rogin
About 100 residents in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol on Sunday were freed and promised safe passage after being trapped for months in the basement of a steel plant with little access to clean air, food or water. This comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a U.S. delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Nick Schifrin reports from Lviv.
