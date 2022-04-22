WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing amid ongoing Ukraine conflict

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing on Friday amid ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Kirby’s briefing follows a report from Ukraine’s Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk that Russia was focusing offensive operations in Eastern Ukraine.

He said Russia aimed to gain full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as maintain a land corridor with the occupied Crimean peninsula.

He listed the areas near Izyum and Barvikove, the Popasna city station, Mariupol and the route connecting Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia as the most significant areas of Russian army operations.

He said that the Russian forces continued to attack residential areas in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions with missiles, bombs and artillery strikes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.