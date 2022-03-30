WATCH: Pentagon believes Putin is misinformed by advisers on Ukraine invasion

Defense department spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that the U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be getting the full picture from his advisers about how his troops are performing in the war against Ukraine.

Kirby warned that this could affect Putin’s decisionmaking in ongoing peace talks with the Ukrainian government.

The defense department also says it has witnessed only a small portion of Russian troops pulling back from Kyiv, despite Russian indications yesterday that they will stand down around Ukraine’s capital in a good-faith gesture during negotiations.

Kirby said that many of these troops crossed the border into Belarus, where military officials fear they could be resupplied to fight elsewhere in the country.