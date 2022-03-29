Russia and Ukraine discuss a path to peace as Ukrainian forces retake critical Kyiv suburb

Judy Woodruff:

"We'll see" — that was President Biden's reaction today to the news that Russia said it would curtail some of its military activity in Northern Ukraine.

American officials across the administration echoed that caution. The U.S. believes Moscow is moving troops away from Kyiv to redeploy them elsewhere, including the Donbass region. Today, Russian forces also continued their bombardment of cities in Southern Ukraine.

Meantime, talks in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia showed some signs of progress.

And that's where special correspondent Jack Hewson begins our coverage tonight, reporting from Kharkiv.