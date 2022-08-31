WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder holds first news briefing as military spokesperson

New Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder will hold his first news briefing as military spokesperson Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is expected to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes as a team of U.N. inspectors have made its way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Wednesday on a perilous, long-sought mission to safeguard the site and prevent a catastrophe from the fighting raging around it.

WATCH: Fighting in southern Ukraine raises concerns over nuclear plant occupied by Russian forces

Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other of shelling the area around the complex overnight. Zaporizhzhia is the biggest nuclear plant in Europe.

Fighting in early March caused a brief fire at its training complex, and in recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of damage to a transmission line, heightening fears of a radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. Officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

The complex, a vital source of energy for Ukraine, has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. Ukraine alleges Russia is using the plant as a shield, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility.