Taiwan’s top diplomat in the U.S. discusses escalating threats from China

Nick Schifrin:

Beijing is forcing Taiwan to pay the heaviest cost for Pelosi's visit. But, today, China targeted Washington and announced it would suspend dialogue on climate change, what a senior U.S. official characterized as punishing the whole world.

Militarily, it is canceling talks between regional commanders and defense policy officials, as well as meetings to discuss operations, which a U.S. official warned could lead to misperceptions and miscalculations. And, today, Beijing sanctioned Pelosi and her family.

As for Taiwan, China has launched the largest military exercises around the island in 25 years. The Chinese are firing missiles into blocks that surround the island, some within Taiwan's territorial waters.

And to discuss this, we are joined by the top Taiwanese official in the United States, Representative Bi-khim Hsiao.

Thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Bi-khim Hsiao, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office: Thanks for having me.