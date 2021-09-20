WATCH LIVE: Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby holds a briefing

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby is expected to hold a briefing on Monday.

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologised as the Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month.

A review of the strike revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.

Kirby relayed Austin’s condolences during a briefing that also included an apology and explanation by Gen. Frank McKenzi, the U.S. commander of U.S. Central Command.

Kirby also said that Austin has ordered a review into the military’s investigation of the strike. Of the ten ten civilians who were killed, seven were children.

“He has asked for this review to consider the degree to which the investigation considered all available context and information, the degree to which accountability measures need to be taken and at what level, and the degree to which strike authorities, procedures and processes need to be altered going forward,” Kirby said.