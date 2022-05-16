WATCH LIVE: President Biden awards public safety officers for ‘extraordinary valor’ in ceremony

President Joe Biden will award public safety officers for ‘extraordinary valor’ in a ceremony at the White House on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 p.m. ET.

Last week, Biden said his administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is boosting public safety by investing in police departments.

“The answer is not to defund the police,” he said. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Biden said more money should be spent on public safety before the summer months, which typically bring a spike in violent crime.

“Taking action today is going to save lives tomorrow,” he said.

Biden’s remarks came as the Treasury Department prepared to release a second round of coronavirus relief funding for state and local governments.

The Democratic president has been under pressure from Republicans and others to bring down violent crime across the country, one issue among many that could complicate his party’s chances of retaining control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Biden has announced a strategy to combat gun crimes, including steps to crack down on rogue gun dealers and slow the spread of untraceable ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers.

FBI records released last September suggest that Biden inherited a violent crime problem. In 2020, the year before he took office, homicides rose nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump documented by the FBI. There were 21,570 killings, the highest since the early 1990s when homicides stayed above 23,000 a year.