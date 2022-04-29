Three decades after Rodney King’s beating, police reform in Los Angeles remains elusive

Stephanie Sy:

For many longtime Angelenos, the sights and smells of April 29, 1992, are still easily conjured. Smoke spread across L.A. as buildings were set on fire. Images of looting filled television screens, and less visible, the hurt expressed through peaceful protest.

Rhonda Mitchell, Former 911 Operator: You hear the verdicts, and you hear the one not guilty after another. I was angry. There's no other way for me to say it. I was just furious at the justice system.

Darnell Hunt, Dean of Social Services, UCLA: When people had expected some type of justice, when it did not happen, it was like another blow. It was like Black lives don't really matter.