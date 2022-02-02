By —

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks at the 70th National Prayer Breakfast

Politics

President Joe Biden, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to attend the 70th National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

The event will be co-chaired by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Mike Rounds. Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and author of “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” is expected to deliver remarks. Gospel music singer Kari Jobe is also expected to perform.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

