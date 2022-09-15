WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks at United We Stand Summit

President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit at the White House Thursday.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

The White House says the summit is intended to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety, highlight the response of the Biden-Harris Administration and communities nationwide to these dangers, and put forward a shared vision for a more united America.”

The summit will honor faith leaders, civil rights leaders and activists the White House is calling “Uniters.” Biden is expected to announce new directives “to strengthen the federal government’s” efforts to respond to violence and hate crimes.