WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks in Portland, Oregon on infrastructure improvements

President Joe Biden is expected to speak on infrastructure improvements while visiting Portland, Oregon on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:10 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Biden said in addition to the $800 million in weapons and ammunition he is sending to Ukraine in the coming days, the United States will also provide an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to Ukraine to help it sustain salaries, pensions and other government programs.

That brings the total economic support for Ukraine from the U.S. to $1 billion in the past two months.

Speaking from the White House Thursday, Biden said the $500 million in financial aid “is money the government can help use to stabilize the economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine.”

The president also announced that all Russian-affiliated ships would be barred from U.S. ports.

“That means no ship, no ship, that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by Russian interests will be allowed to dock in the United States port or access our shores. None,” Biden said.

He says the move is yet another step to “further to deny Russia the benefits of the international economic system that they so enjoyed in the past.”

Biden spoke on the new assistance, and more broadly about the situation in Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol.

But Biden said despite Putin’s claims, “There is no evidence yet that Mariupol is completely fallen.” Ukrainian forces and civilians are encircled in a massive steel plant in the city and Biden called on Russia to provide humanitarian corridors so that civilians may flee safely.

This is a developing story and will be updated.