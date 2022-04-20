News Wrap: Arizona wildfire grows, forcing hundreds to evacuate

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, Arizona’s Tunnel Fire doubles in size overnight, forcing hundreds to evacuate. The Justice Department will appeal a judge’s order striking down a federal mask mandate for transit after the CDC says it is necessary for public health. And China allows 4 million people to leave their Shanghai homes as the city’s COVID lockdown eases.
