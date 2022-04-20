News Wrap: Arizona wildfire grows, forcing hundreds to evacuate

Audio

In our news wrap Wednesday, Arizona’s Tunnel Fire doubles in size overnight, forcing hundreds to evacuate. The Justice Department will appeal a judge’s order striking down a federal mask mandate for transit after the CDC says it is necessary for public health. And China allows 4 million people to leave their Shanghai homes as the city’s COVID lockdown eases.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: