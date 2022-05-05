WATCH LIVE: President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden host Mexican first lady for Cinco de Mayo event

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a Cinco de Mayo reception on Thursday with Mexico’s First Lady, Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. ET. Watch the reception in the player above.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated Wednesday during his daily press briefing that the country will not join others in imposing sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

“We do not want to get directly involved in imposing sanctions on any country,” López Obrador said. “We want to maintain a position of neutrality, as we have expressed in the United Nations.”

Mexico has condemned Russia’s invasion, but has refused to follow the U.S. and other countries in implementing sanctions.

López Obrador insisted on a peaceful settlement of disputes as it has “done throughout this unfortunate conflict.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.