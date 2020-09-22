What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Mexico’s López Obrador speaks at the UN General Assembly

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke at the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly as the world continues to fight the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The president of the 75th General Assembly Tuesday opened the general debate by acknowledging the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic calling it “an imminent and common threat” to humanity.

“The pandemic has affected far more than our ability to attend this debate in person,” Volkan Bozkir said.

“It has pummeled our economies. It has pushed our health care systems to their limits. Education has been disrupted. Risking our collective future.”

“The leaders of our nations are not personally present. They will not be able to interact with each other and have bilateral meetings on the sidelines… But our need for deliberation is higher than ever,” Bozkir said.

