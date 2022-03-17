WATCH LIVE: President Biden hosts White House Shamrock presentation celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

President Joe Biden is expected to host the White House Shamrock presentation to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Biden hailed U.S. political, cultural and business links with Ireland during an appearance on Wednesday evening at The Ireland Funds 30th Annual National Gala.

The president, whose family traces its ancestral roots to Ireland, has long been known for pride in his Irish ancestry.

“Everything between us runs deep. The literature, the poetry, the sadness, the joy, but most of all, our resilience. Despite everything, we’ve never stopped being dreamers. And I think we Irish are the only people in the world who actually are nostalgic for the future,” Biden said.

He struck an optimistic tone when he told his audience that despite global challenges “we are nations and a people that are self-reflective and self-corrective. Nations where hope runs deep and optimism reigns.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.